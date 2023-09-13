Seadronix to Install AI System on Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Seadronix, a company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the maritime industry, said Wednesday it had won a tender to install its AI situational awareness solution on a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

"This will be the first installation of such a system on this type of vessel in the world," Seadronix said, without disclosing the name of the client.

The company did share an image of what appears to be a jack-up vessel owned by DEME Offshore, however, it is currently unclear if the image is for solely for illustration purposes. Offshore Engineer reached out to Seadronix for clarification.

Seadronix said the system would be installed on a 14,000 tons vessel, owned by "a major international conglomerate" and will be operational by the end of the year.

It consists of on-edge AI processing sensor modules which will provide real-time AI-enabled situational awareness data to the crew on board.

"Wind turbine installation vessels require a very close approach to offshore structures which makes their operation challenging. Seadronix's product was optimized to meet the customer's requirements of being able to measure the distance between the vessel and the structure of the wind turbine installation site. It is expected that Seadronix's unique AI recognition technology will enable safer and more efficient offshore work by providing 360-degree around-view during operation and real-time information on nearby objects recognized in the images gathered by the system's sensors," Seadronix said.



