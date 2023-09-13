APPEA Becomes Australian Energy Producers

Australian Energy Producers has been unveiled as the new name of the peak body of the nation’s explorers and producers of essential energy.

Previously known as the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA), the change reflects the growth and evolution of Australia’s oil and gas industry and its important and long-term role in enabling the transformation of the nation’s energy system.

Australian Energy Producers Chief Executive Samantha McCulloch said: “The world is changing, the energy system is changing and our industry has already expanded its focus beyond oil and gas exploration and development to also cover low-carbon fuels and net zero technologies.

“Our members are leading energy producers, exploring and investing in oil and gas alongside the net zero building blocks of low-carbon hydrogen production and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies.”

Australian Energy Producers Chair Meg O’Neill, who is also Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Woodside Energy, said the APPEA Board approved the change as a new phase in the history of the organisation, established as the Australia Petroleum Explorers Association (APEA) in 1959. “Our members will continue to build Australia’s energy and economic stories, overcoming technical and logistical challenges to find and produce essential energy, often in some of the most remote places on earth,” she said.

McCulloch said the annual flagship industry event, previously known as the APPEA Conference & Exhibition, would continue as the Australian Energy Producers Conference & Exhibition.

“Next year’s conference and exhibition in Perth from 20-23 May will remain the premier platform for energy policy debate while showcasing the innovation, investment and expertise our sector brings to Australia’s energy transformation,” she said.

Australian Energy Producers has 56 full members, covering around 95% of Australia’s oil and gas production, along with 117 associate members.

Key industry facts

Gas provides 27% of Australia’s primary energy use.

Gas supplies about 40% of the energy used in Australian manufacturing.

80,000 Australians directly and indirectly employed in upstream exploration and production.

$16.2 billion revenue delivered to Australian state and federal governments in 2022-23.

$92 billion LNG export revenue in 2022-23

$45 billion spent with Australian businesses in 2022-23.



