Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK's Climate Goals Unshaken Despite Offshore Wind Setback in Auction, Minister Says

September 12, 2023

Credit: Colin Ward/AdobeStock
Credit: Colin Ward/AdobeStock

The result of a recent subsidy auction for renewable energy projects does not threaten Britain's climate goals, its climate minister said on Tuesday, responding to criticism over a lack of demand for offshore wind development.

Offshore wind developers stayed away from Friday's auction, arguing the price offered by the government did not reflect rising industry costs, something which is hampering wind projects globally.

"The outcome for one technology in one auction does not prevent us from reaching those goals," Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart told parliament.

Britain's 2050 net zero emissions target calls for reaching 50 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity by 2030, from around 14 GW now.

Stuart said he regretted that no offshore wind projects were funded in the latest round, but that the auction provided "valuable learning" for future rounds, which are held annually.

The opposition Labour Party's climate spokesman Ed Miliband said the failure to respond to developers' warnings about rising costs ahead of the auction was "an act of economic self harm by this government."


 (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by William James)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

FoWeLo - Credit: Roll Group & Hebetec Engineering AG/AdobeStock

FoWeLo System Tackles Floating Offshore Wind Farm...
Orsted Chief Executive Mads Nipper - Credit: Orsted (file image)

Orsted CEO Says Abandoning US Wind Projects a 'real...

Insight

Why the Offshore Wind Power Industry has Hit Turbulence?

Why the Offshore Wind Power Industry has Hit Turbulence?

Video

CEO in Focus: Chris Gibson, VideoRay

CEO in Focus: Chris Gibson, VideoRay

Current News

BP CEO Bernard Looney to Resign

BP CEO Bernard Looney to Resign

Edda Wind Hosts Naming Ceremony for New CSOV Edda Nordri

Edda Wind Hosts Naming Ceremony for New CSOV Edda Nordri

US Oil Output to Rise More than Expected in 2023

US Oil Output to Rise More than Expected in 2023

UK Could See 225,000 Offshore Energy Jobs Created by 2030, But Challenges Loom

UK Could See 225,000 Offshore Energy Jobs Created by 2030, But Challenges Loom

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine