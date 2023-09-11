Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Floating offshore wind is an emerging technology with strong potential to become a major energy source. A fleet of specialized vessels will be required to help grow grid-connected floating wind capacity from 200 megawatts at the end of 2022 to a projected 61 gigawatts by 2035. The available market for vessel owners, ranging from pure T&I to full floater EPCI scopes of work, amounts to $28-145 billion in the period, according to a new report from Intelatus Global Partners. The firm’s research director, Philip Lewis, joins Offshore Engineer TV to discuss opportunities and challenges on the road ahead.