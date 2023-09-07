Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP Gets Nod for North Sea Exploration Drilling

September 7, 2023

Deepsea Stavanger - Credit: Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com
Deepsea Stavanger - Credit: Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, the Norwegian offshore industry safety watchdog which will bear a new name from January 1, 2024, has this week granted Aker BP consent for exploration drilling in block 30/12 in the North Sea.

Aker BP is the operator of the offshore license with Equinor as technical service provider (TSP)

The block is located in production licenses 272 B and 272 D.

Aker BP will drill the 30/12-3 S, 30/12-3 A (side track), 30/12-3 B (potential side track) wells, targeting Surtsey, Jolnir (side track), and Brandur (potential side track), respectively.

Water depth at the site is 106 meters and Aker BP will use the Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig for the operation.


Drilling Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

© Zerophoto / Adobe Stock

Shell Comes Up Empty in Namibia Exploration Well

Equinor Hires Two COSL Rigs for Drilling in Norway

Insight

US Offshore Wind Sector Faces Key Test After Weak Gulf Auction

US Offshore Wind Sector Faces Key Test After Weak Gulf Auction

Video

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

Current News

TDI-Brooks Completes Phase Four of Deepwater Geotechnical Project in Black Sea

TDI-Brooks Completes Phase Four of Deepwater Geotechnical Project in Black Sea

Pipeline Route Survey Starts at UK North Sea's Anning and Somerville Fields. Platform Bids Received

Pipeline Route Survey Starts at UK North Sea's Anning and Somerville Fields. Platform Bids Received

Singapore to Expand Ocean CO2 Removal Project as Scientists Call for More Research

Singapore to Expand Ocean CO2 Removal Project as Scientists Call for More Research

Aker BP Gets Nod for North Sea Exploration Drilling

Aker BP Gets Nod for North Sea Exploration Drilling

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine