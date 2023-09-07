Aker BP Gets Nod for North Sea Exploration Drilling

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, the Norwegian offshore industry safety watchdog which will bear a new name from January 1, 2024 , has this week granted Aker BP consent for exploration drilling in block 30/12 in the North Sea.

Aker BP is the operator of the offshore license with Equinor as technical service provider (TSP)

The block is located in production licenses 272 B and 272 D.

Aker BP will drill the 30/12-3 S, 30/12-3 A (side track), 30/12-3 B (potential side track) wells, targeting Surtsey, Jolnir (side track), and Brandur (potential side track), respectively.

Water depth at the site is 106 meters and Aker BP will use the Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig for the operation.



