Norway's Offshore Safety Watchdog to Change Name

Norway's offshore oil and gas safety body, the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA), will change its name on January 1, 2024 to the Norwegian Ocean Industry Safety Authority (Noisa).

“This new designation points our way forward,” says director general Anne Myhrvold. “We will be a strong and clear safety authority for both existing and forthcoming industrial operations offshore.”

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre presented the news of the name change to a joint town hall meeting of the PSA and the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD), which will also be renamed at the New Year.

He emphasized that both agencies contribute to the important work of continuing the development of the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS), not only in the petroleum sector but also for new industries such as carbon transport and storage, offshore wind power, and seabed minerals.

“We’re living in the energy age rather than the oil age,” Gahr Støre observed. “The names of these bodies must reflect who we are and what we’re doing.

“Through these name changes, we acknowledge the important work being done by the directorate and the safety authority in the development of carbon transport and storage, offshore wind and seabed minerals.”

The change of name will occur exactly 20 years after the PSA was created as an independent authority.

“Big changes have occurred since we were established in 2004,” says Myhrvold. “Opportunities for further industrial operations have opened up offshore, and we have received new and wider areas of responsibility.

“These include carbon transport and storage in 2018, renewable energy production offshore (offshore wind) in 2020, seabed minerals in 2022 and expanded responsibilities pursuant to the Norwegian Security Act this year.”

She notes that the change in designation will reflect this development. “We cover more than petroleum today, and the new name points the way forward. Our responsibilities will embrace both oil and gas operations and the new industries.

“As the ocean industry safety authority, we’ll provide strong and clear supervision of both existing offshore operations and the new ocean industries which emerge.”



