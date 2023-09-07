Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

KCA Deutag Wins $60 Million Offshore Drilling Services Deal in Angola

September 7, 2023

(Photo: KCA Deutag)
(Photo: KCA Deutag)

Oil and gas drilling services company KCA Deutag has won a one-year contract extension worth $60 million, for the provision of drilling operations and maintenance services on two offshore platforms in Angola with an undisclosed client.

The award will see KCA Deutag continue to deliver core drilling operations and maintenance as well as crane operations and maintenance, materials management, and equipment rental services for an existing customer in Angola, extending the company’s working relationship on the assets beyond 10 years, the company said.

While KCA Deutag did not say who the client was, it is worth noting the company was last year involved in work on ExxonMobil's Kizomba TLP-A platform in Angola. In its 2022 annual report, KCA Deutag said that the Kizomba TLP-A platform was successfully reactivated and started operations in April 2022 with ExxonMobil.


Drilling Activity Africa

Related Offshore News

© Zerophoto / Adobe Stock

Shell Comes Up Empty in Namibia Exploration Well
Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 (Photo: Transocean)

Transocean Awarded $222 Million Drillship Contract

Insight

US Offshore Wind Sector Faces Key Test After Weak Gulf Auction

US Offshore Wind Sector Faces Key Test After Weak Gulf Auction

Video

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

Current News

JERA Sees Muted Impact on LNG Prices from Potential Strike in Australia

JERA Sees Muted Impact on LNG Prices from Potential Strike in Australia

Norway's Offshore Safety Watchdog to Change Name

Norway's Offshore Safety Watchdog to Change Name

KCA Deutag Wins $60 Million Offshore Drilling Services Deal in Angola

KCA Deutag Wins $60 Million Offshore Drilling Services Deal in Angola

Prysmian Group Wins €630 Million Contract for Adriatic Link HVDC Project

Prysmian Group Wins €630 Million Contract for Adriatic Link HVDC Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine