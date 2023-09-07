KENC Building Flange Monopile Upending Tool for Van Oord

KENC has started the construction of a flange monopile upending tool [FMUT] for the Dutch offshore installation company Van Oord.

"Designed to face the challenges of varying sea conditions, the FMUT boasts unparalleled versatility. Its innovative engineering enables efficient upending and lifting of monopiles - with a diameter between 7,5 – 8 meters - while effectively managing the challenging side leads," KENC said.

"Next to an optimal operational performance, the FMUT is designed for a smooth construction process and minimized production cost. The FMUT’s light yet strong design – with a weight of under 75 tonnes and the strength to lift an SWL of 1,600 tonnes - was achieved through a combination of various materials," KENC added.

The tool will be delivered in December 2023 and will become operational at the start of the next year.

Vincent Vinkoert, business development manager at KENC Engineering: “We are right on schedule to deliver the FMUT for its first assignment and are very much looking forward to see the tool in action! We are proud that our long-term partnership with Van Oord is underlined with this exciting project!”

The FMUT will be deployed on a jack-up vessel serving offshore wind industry.