Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

KENC Building Flange Monopile Upending Tool for Van Oord

September 7, 2023

Credit: KENC
Credit: KENC

KENC has started the construction of a flange monopile upending tool [FMUT] for the Dutch offshore installation company Van Oord.

"Designed to face the challenges of varying sea conditions, the FMUT boasts unparalleled versatility. Its innovative engineering enables efficient upending and lifting of monopiles - with a diameter between 7,5 – 8 meters - while effectively managing the challenging side leads," KENC said.

"Next to an optimal operational performance, the FMUT is designed for a smooth construction process and minimized production cost. The FMUT’s light yet strong design – with a weight of under 75 tonnes and the strength to lift an SWL of 1,600 tonnes - was achieved through a combination of various materials," KENC added.

The tool will be delivered in December 2023 and will become operational at the start of the next year.

Vincent Vinkoert, business development manager at KENC Engineering: “We are right on schedule to deliver the FMUT for its first assignment and are very much looking forward to see the tool in action! We are proud that our long-term partnership with Van Oord is underlined with this exciting project!”

The FMUT will be deployed on a jack-up vessel serving offshore wind industry.

Offshore Energy Engineering Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Construction Vessel

Related Offshore News

Credit: Iberdrola (file image)

Iberdrola Sees No Need to Book Impairments in Offshore...
Credit: esbobeldijk/AdobeStock

Equinor, BP Seek 54% Hike in US Offshore Wind Power Price,...

Insight

US Offshore Wind Sector Faces Key Test After Weak Gulf Auction

US Offshore Wind Sector Faces Key Test After Weak Gulf Auction

Video

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

Current News

JERA Sees Muted Impact on LNG Prices from Potential Strike in Australia

JERA Sees Muted Impact on LNG Prices from Potential Strike in Australia

Norway's Offshore Safety Watchdog to Change Name

Norway's Offshore Safety Watchdog to Change Name

KCA Deutag Wins $60 Million Offshore Drilling Services Deal in Angola

KCA Deutag Wins $60 Million Offshore Drilling Services Deal in Angola

Prysmian Group Wins €630 Million Contract for Adriatic Link HVDC Project

Prysmian Group Wins €630 Million Contract for Adriatic Link HVDC Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine