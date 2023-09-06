Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TDI-Brooks Breaks Ground on New Technical Building

September 6, 2023

(Photo: TDI-Brooks)
(Photo: TDI-Brooks)

TDI-Brooks announced it has broken ground on a new 16,000 square foot technical building at its headquarters in College Station, Texas, north of of Houston.

The building is designed with 5,000 square feet of new office space along with technical work spaces, fabrication shops and storage areas. TDI-technical staff plan to move into the building by the end of the year.

“This new location will not only allow for the growth of staff we’ve employed to keep up with the growing demand for our technical services in offshore wind, it will allow further space for fabrication and storage of our geotechnical tools designed for seafloor surveys,” said Daniel Brooks, Director of Technical Systems and CPT Specialist.

TDI-Brooks is a 27-year-old research and service company specializing in geotechnical and offshore survey projects; multi-disciplinary oceanographic and environmental projects; surface geochemical exploration; and high-end environmental chemistry for IOC and offshore wind clients in addition to federal and state agencies. TDI-Brooks currently operates six multi-use research vessels suited for various oceanographic research duties for the offshore renewables and energy sectors.

