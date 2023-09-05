Former Lundin Energy Head Takes the Helm as CEO of Vår Energi

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has appointed Nick Walker as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with its former CEO, Torger Rød, assuming the new role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) with a focus on "continuous improvement, integration of Neptune Energy Norway and transformation of the Company."

"I am both excited and humbled. Excited by the opportunity to lead one of the world’s fastest growing oil and gas companies with 1,000 highly skilled employees, which will be joined by a further 300 colleagues from Neptune Energy Norway next year. Humbled by Vår Energi’s over 50 years of NCS track record and focus on responsible value driven growth as a provider of energy to millions of Europeans," said Nick Walker.

Walker brings with him over 30 years of international experience from technical, commercial, and executive leadership roles.

He will lead Vår Energi as the company executes its plan for growing production to above 350,000 barrels per day by end-2025, with additional upside from taking over Neptune Energy Norway.

"Vår Energi is committed to safe and reliable operations and has a clear decarbonization strategy based on electrification of offshore assets combined with technological development and investments in low-emission solutions. I’m looking forward to getting to know all our employees in Stavanger, Hammerfest, Oslo and offshore. Together we can take Vår Energi to the next level, realizing the vision of delivering a better future," Walker added.

Walker held the position as CEO of Lundin Energy until mid-2022, when it was acquired by Aker BP, and has previously worked with BP, Talisman Energy, Africa Oil and Vedanta - Cairn Oil & Gas.