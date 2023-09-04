Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aibel Renews Contract with Coor for Facility Management Services

September 4, 2023

Aibel's yard in Haugesund. File image: Aibel/Øyvind Sætre
Facility management services firm Coor has won a contract extension with Norway's Aibel, a service company specializing in oil, gas and renewable energy.

 Since 2014 Coor has developed and delivered integrated facility management services to five of Aibel’s facilities in Norway. The collaboration with Aibel is now being extended by five years, to 2029.

The value of the agreement is some SEK 200 M (currently around $18 million) over the contract period, excluding additional variable project volumes. The agreement includes services such as cleaning, reception, restaurants, and property operations.

“Aibel and Coor can look back on a long and rewarding collaboration based on a partnership model that both parties have benefitted from. Coor is very familiar with our sector and our corporate culture, which has led to continuous improvements and adaptations to our needs,” Hans-Jakob Berge, FM Manager at Aibel, explains.

 “The offshore market is important to Coor and we are delighted that Aibel has renewed its confidence in us and look forward to taking our collaboration to the next level,” said AnnaCarin Grandin, CEO and President of Coor.

 

