Wood, Harbour Energy In $330 Million North Sea Services Agreement

Wood Group, a consulting and engineering company, and Harbour Energy, the UK's largest oil and gas producer, have entered into a new strategic partnership for UK North Sea operations.

The companies have agreed a new master services agreement (MSA) and associated contracts valued at around $330 million.

Under the agreement, Wood will provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including digital and decarbonization solutions, for several Harbour's offshore assets in the UK.

The strategic partnership will run for an initial term of five years, with five one-year extension options covering Harbour's operated assets, including its J-Area, Greater Britannia Area, Solan, and AELE (Armada, Everest, Lomond and Erskine) hubs.

Wood said the partnership would support the employment of hundreds of people from Wood's Operations business in Aberdeen and offshore across the two EPC and O&M contracts, with further recruitment expected in 2024.