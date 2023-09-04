Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Wood, Harbour Energy In $330 Million North Sea Services Agreement

September 4, 2023

Credit: SimonPeter/AdobeStock
Credit: SimonPeter/AdobeStock

Wood Group, a consulting and engineering company, and Harbour Energy, the UK's largest oil and gas producer, have entered into a new strategic partnership for UK North Sea operations.

The companies have agreed a new master services agreement (MSA) and associated contracts valued at around $330 million.

Under the agreement, Wood will provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including digital and decarbonization solutions, for several Harbour's offshore assets in the UK.

The strategic partnership will run for an initial term of five years, with five one-year extension options covering Harbour's operated assets, including its J-Area, Greater Britannia Area, Solan, and AELE (Armada, Everest, Lomond and Erskine) hubs.

Wood said the partnership would support the employment of hundreds of people from Wood's Operations business in Aberdeen and offshore across the two EPC and O&M contracts, with further recruitment expected in 2024.

Energy Engineering North Sea Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: Aker BP

Aker BP Celebrates Steel Cutting for Yggdrasil and Valhall...
Aibel's yard in Haugesund. File image: Aibel/Øyvind Sætre

Aibel Renews Contract with Coor for Facility Management...

Insight

US Offshore Wind Sector Faces Key Test After Weak Gulf Auction

US Offshore Wind Sector Faces Key Test After Weak Gulf Auction

Video

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

Current News

Aker BP Celebrates Steel Cutting for Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP-Fenris Developments

Aker BP Celebrates Steel Cutting for Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP-Fenris Developments

Israel, Cyprus, and Greece Mull Energy Pacts to Tap Regional Gas

Israel, Cyprus, and Greece Mull Energy Pacts to Tap Regional Gas

New Leadership, New Direction: Petrobras Puts Brakes on Some Asset Sales

New Leadership, New Direction: Petrobras Puts Brakes on Some Asset Sales

Aibel Renews Contract with Coor for Facility Management Services

Aibel Renews Contract with Coor for Facility Management Services

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine