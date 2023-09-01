Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Offshore Wins Contract Extension with Ocean Infinity for Construction Support Vessel

September 1, 2023

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured a contract extension for its "Normand Superior" construction support vessel.

The contract, now firm until the first quarter of 2026, is with Ocean Infinity AB.

Upon the expiration of the firm contract, Ocean Infinity will have two optional years to extend the contract further. The commercial terms are in line with present market conditions for this type of vessel.

"The commercial terms are in line with present market conditions for this type of vessel," Solstad Offshore said, without providing further details on the contract value.

The vessel is currently moored in the Port of Blyth in the UK.


