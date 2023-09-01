Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eidesvik's Viking Queen Secures Long-Term Deal

September 1, 2023

Viking Queen - Credit: Stein Øyvind Andersen
Viking Queen - Credit: Stein Øyvind Andersen

Oil and gas companies Wintershall Dea and OMV have declared an option to extend the contract for Eidesvik's supply vessel Viking Queen. 

The contract extension runs from May 2024 in direct continuation of the current contract, extending the firm period to October 2025.

“We are very pleased with this extension and consider it as a quality mark for the operations and services delivered”, says Gitte Gard Talmo, CEO & President of Eidesvik Offshore ASA.

The 92.3-meter-long Viking Queen is a dual-fuel platform supply vessel also equipped with a battery hybrid system and a shore power system.

