DEME Reports Strong H1 Performance

DEME Group has released its half year results saying its orderbook is 7.7 billion euro ($8.3 billion), up 36% compared to H1 2022, reflecting continued healthy demand and strong market positioning across all segments.

Group turnover grew 14% year-over-year to 1.5 billion euro ($1.6), with growth in the offshore energy and environmental segments. Net profit was 30 million euro ($32 million), down from 39 million euro ($42 million) a year ago, primarily due to negative exchange rate results.

Luc Vandenbulcke, CEO of DEME, said: “During the first half of 2023, while we continued our fight against climate change, we once again demonstrated strong and consistent performance including sizeable additions to our orderbook, geographical expansions in the US and Asia, further investment in our fleet, and the continuation of several long-term growth initiatives.

“With important projects in start-up phase in the first half of the year, we delivered results consistent with our goal of ensuring a sustainable profitable long-term future for DEME. On the basis of the growth of our orderbook and turnover for the first semester, combined with an adequate level of profitability, we are reaffirming our guidance for the full year.”

Turnover in the Dredging & Infra segment decreased slightly (-4%), while turnover in the Offshore Energy and Environmental segments saw significant increases of 40% and 58% respectively.

Offshore Energy is gradually converting its growing orderbook to turnover while continuing the operational execution of projects in the US and Taiwan as it expands geographically. Dredging & Infra delivered on a mix of projects globally including maintenance and capital dredging works and continued work on major infrastructural projects. Environmental continued its long-term projects in Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

In July, DEME divested its offshore service operation vessel Groenewind to Cyan Renewables. This transaction aligns with DEME’s focus on catalysing offshore wind initiatives and serving as pioneering enabler for operations rather than performing routine service and maintenance activities.

Building on the first half results, DEME reiterates its outlook for the year with management expecting turnover to be higher than 2022 and the EBITDA margin to be comparable to 2022. CapEx for the year is now anticipated to be around 425 million euro ($459 million).

DEME confirms that Stijn Gaytant, Head of Finance for DEME’s activities in the Asia Pacific region since 2013, will succeed Els Verbraecken as Chief Financial Officer in spring 2024.



