Peterson Tallies Logistics Contract from Harbour Energy

August 28, 2023

(L-R) Bob Smith Head of Operations (Scotland), Gavin Dick Operations Manager, Bill Blair Operations Manager, Keith Dawson Director of HSEQ, Dod Duncan General Manager – Quayside & Transport (Photo: Peterson Energy Logistics)
Peterson Energy Logistics announced it has been awarded a logistics contract from Harbour Energy to support its North Sea operations from Aberdeen.

The five-year fixed-term contract includes an option to extend for a further five years, and the full scope of services includes quayside vessel loading, road transport, MGO fuel, materials receipt and dispatch, and warehousing services delivered by Peterson’s teams in Aberdeen and Edzell.

Peterson’s Lighthouse suite of logistics technology will be used to deliver real-time visibility of cargo and data, the company said..

Harbour Energy is the largest independent operator in the U.K. and produces around 200,000 bbls per day across 11 locations from the Central North Sea, West of Shetland and Southern North Sea areas.

