Neptune Energy Starts Drilling at Yakoot Prospect, Egypt

Neptune Energy has started drilling operations at its operated Yakoot exploration well, located in the North West El Amal Concession in the southern Gulf of Suez, Egypt. It is the first operated well to be drilled by Neptune in Egypt.

The North West El Amal offshore concession covers 365 square kilometers (141 square miles) and is located approximately 42 kilometres (26 miles) south-east of Ras Gharib and 105 kilometres (65 miles) north-west of Hurghada.

The operation is being carried out with the ADM-8 rig, operated by ADES, and has a final target depth of around 3,600 metres.

Neptune was awarded the exploration licence for the North West El Amal Concession in February 2019, and acquired advanced 3D seismic data in 2020.

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Egypt, Alexandra Thomas, said: “Drilling the Yakoot prospect is a significant milestone for Neptune in Egypt, and we are grateful for the support of the Egyptian Petroleum Ministry and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation.”



