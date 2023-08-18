Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Poland's Orlen, Gaz-System Sign Gas Deal for Planned Floating Terminal

August 18, 2023

An LNG Tanker next to an FSRU unit - Image for illustration only / Credit: KKF/AdobeStock
An LNG Tanker next to an FSRU unit - Image for illustration only / Credit: KKF/AdobeStock

Poland's Orlen has signed a contract with state-owned pipeline operator Gaz-System for the regasification of up to 58 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes per year at a planned floating gas terminal, the energy company said on Friday.

Poland has turned to seaborne LNG as well as gas piped from Norway via Denmark and the Baltic Sea to replace supply from Russia.

The planned terminal is to be built on the Baltic Sea near Gdansk by the end of 2027 with an initial regasification capacity of 6.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year.

"Poland's fuel and energy security has always been a priority for us," Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"An example is the contract signed today with Gaz-System enabling the receipt of up to 58 LNG deliveries per year."

"Last year, the political events related to the war in Ukraine completely changed the direction of natural gas supplies to the European Union," said Anna Lukaszewska-Trzeciakowska, Poland's secretary of state in charge of strategic energy infrastructure.

"We are observing an increase in LNG supplies from the global market by over 60%. Poland is taking advantage of this trend and has ambitions to become a gas hub for Central and Eastern Europe."

Gaz-System plans to boost capacity at Gdansk and is looking to add a second floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) capable of receiving 4.5 bcm of gas per year. 

The company is in talks with shipowners about providing the second FSRU, Deputy CEO Andrzej Kensbok said.    

(Reuters - Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Alan Charlish; editing by Jason Neely)

LNG Coastal/Inland Europe Production FSRU

Related Offshore News

Credit: evannovostro/AdobeStock

Norway Oil Firms to Boost Investments, Survey Shows
Credit: Woodside

Outcome of Chevron, Woodside, Australian Unions Talks May...

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Equinor Gets Green Light for Norwegian Sea Well Drilling

Equinor Gets Green Light for Norwegian Sea Well Drilling

Colombia Must Build Trust to Carry Out Energy Transition - New Minister

Colombia Must Build Trust to Carry Out Energy Transition - New Minister

Lander Lab 8: Titanium and Ocean Landers

Lander Lab 8: Titanium and Ocean Landers

China Jitters Set to Snap Oil's Seven-week Winning Streak

China Jitters Set to Snap Oil's Seven-week Winning Streak

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine