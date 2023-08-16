Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Triton Offshore Wind Farm Secures Natura 2000 Permit

August 16, 2023

Credit: glimpseofsweden/AdobeStock
Credit: glimpseofsweden/AdobeStock

Swedish offshore wind developer OX2 said its offshore wind farm Triton off the southern coast of Sweden had received a Natura 2000 permit.

In June the County Administrative Board finalized its handling by suggesting the government grant Triton a permit according to the Act on Sweden's Exclusive Economic Zone. If the government gives the final approval, construction could start by 2027, and production start before 2030.

The Triton wind farm will be situated 23 kilometers off the coast of Skåne and has an installed capacity of up to 1.5 GW. The annual electricity generation is estimated to about 7 TWh, which corresponds to about half of the electricity consumption in Skåne.

"We are very happy to see the fast pace of the authorities’ handling of the applications. We are doing everything we can to secure a fast start of construction. In parallel, we have initiated the application for a concession to connect to the grid and signed agreements with several major suppliers. With a construction time of three years, Triton could deliver electricity before 2030, says Emelie Zakrisson, Head of Development of Offshore Wind in Sweden, OX2.

Triton is one of three projects that OX2 is developing together with Ingka Investments in Sweden. The other two are Galene on the west coast, which recently was approved by the government, and Aurora between the islands Gotland and Öland and is currently prepared by the Gotland County Administrative Board.

"All of OX2’s projects should be nature positive by 2030, meaning we develop ways to strengthen the biological diversity. For Triton that means, among other things, improving the living conditions for cod. We are also investigating ways to protect the shoreline from erosion, says Emelie Zakrisson, Head of Development of Offshore Wind in Sweden," OX2.

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Regulations

Related Offshore News

Credit: Gerwin Schadl/AdobeStock

RWE, Vattenfall, Waterkant Energy win 1.8 GW German...
Credit: RWE

Germany Grants Awards for 900-megawatt Offshore Wind...

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Brazil President Lula's Aide: To Fund Energy Transition We Need Oil Money

Brazil President Lula's Aide: To Fund Energy Transition We Need Oil Money

Rotech Subsea Clears Sand Waves and Debris for Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Rotech Subsea Clears Sand Waves and Debris for Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Artemis Technologies Unveils 'Revitalized' Crew Transfer Vessel

Artemis Technologies Unveils 'Revitalized' Crew Transfer Vessel

Anita Garibaldi FPSO Starts Production in Campos Basin, Offshore Brazil

Anita Garibaldi FPSO Starts Production in Campos Basin, Offshore Brazil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine