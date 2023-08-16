Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Helicopter Services UK Wins Multi-year North Sea Deal with Serica Energy

August 16, 2023

Credit: Offshore Helicopter Services UK
Offshore Helicopter Services UK (OHSUK) has signed a new multi-year contract extension with the UK North Sea-focused oil and gas firm Serica Energy.

Under the five-year deal with, Serica will use H175 and S92 aircraft to service its current North Sea operations, in particular the Bruce platform. The contract includes extension options.

Offshore Helicopters UK was acquired by Ultimate Aviation Group in April this year.

Shaun Roseveere, Ultimate Aviation Group CEO said: “This extension represents confidence in OHSUK and the outstanding customer service our team strive for and deliver each day.

“We are delighted to be continuing our extremely positive relationship with one of our high-profile customers and look forward to the next five years and beyond.

“Market conditions remain challenging across the sector and our continued partnership with Serica demonstrates our business can have a sustainable future and their confidence in our ability to deliver at all times to the highest level.”

Mike Killeen, VP Operations said: “Serica is now one of the UK’s leading oil & gas companies, providing vital energy to the UK and supporting a wide-ranging supply chain in Scotland and beyond. The safe and efficient transport of our workforce to and from their place of work is crucial to our business.

“We are pleased to be able to extend our partnership with OHS for another 5 years and look forward to them continuing to provide the same high level of service Serica currently receives.”


