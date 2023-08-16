Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Taiwan's CPC says it has Australian Approval for Dorado Project

August 16, 2023

Source: CPC
Source: CPC

Taiwan's state-owned energy company CPC said Wednesday it had received Australian government approval to acquire four subbasin permits in oilfields off Western Australia from Carnarvon Energy.

CPC's subsidiary OPIC Australia Pty Ltd reached the deal with Carnarvon in February, in which Carnarvon agreed to divest a 10% interest in the Dorado oilfield.

Carnarvon said in a February release that it expected to receive $146 million in cash from the investment. This comprises an upfront payment of $56 million on completion of the transaction and another $90 million once a final investment decision is taken on the Dorado development.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

