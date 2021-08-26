Sapura Energy Bags FEED for Santos' Dorado Offshore Platform

Malaysia's Sapura Energy has won the FEED contract for the design, construction, and installation of the Wellhead Platform (WHP) for Dorado offshore development in Western Australia.

The WHP will be an unmanned installation, located in 90 meters water over the Dorado oil and gas field, hosting the development wells and gas reinjection wells with minimal processing facilities, remotely operated from an FPSO located around two kilometers away.

Dorado, planned to be developed in two phases, will initially produce oil and condensate through a WHP and FPSO.

Gas will be reinjected in the initial phase to enhance oil and condensate recovery, followed by a planned future phase of gas production to backfill Santos’ domestic gas infrastructure in WA.

Development drilling will be conducted with a jack-up drilling rig after the WHP has been installed, with drilling of the wells planned for 2024 and 2025.

The initial gross liquids production rate for Dorado is expected to be between 75,000 and 100,000 barrels per day of high-quality oil, with the first production set for 2026.

The news of the WHP FEED comes after Santos earlier this week awarded the FPSO FEED contract to Altera Infrastructure (formerly Teekay Offshore).

Santos CEO Kevin Gallagher said: “This contract for the wellhead platform is the project’s last significant commitment as we progress towards a project final investment decision around the middle of next year."

"The WHP is a critical component of the development requiring a company with Sapura’s deep construction and installation experience. The design allows for the integrated development of both the gas and liquids resource and retains sufficient flexibility to support future exploration success, with the Pavo and Apus prospects to be drilled early next year.

"Whilst operating unmanned, the WHP will have several innovative features including sophisticated reservoir performance monitoring functionality to facilitate optimal reservoir recovery.”

Santos has an 80 per cent interest in the Dorado project and is operator. The remaining interest is held by Carnarvon Petroleum.