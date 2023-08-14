Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Australia Opens Consultation on Illawarra Offshore Wind Zone

August 14, 2023

Source: Australian government
Source: Australian government

The Australian government has opened consultation on a new offshore wind zone off the Illawarra, a region on nation’s east coast, south of Sydney.

The proposed offshore wind area is 1461 square kilometres with the potential to generate up to 4.2GW from offshore wind farms. This would be enough to power up to 3.4 million homes.

Just one turn of one offshore wind turbine provides as much energy as an average rooftop solar installation generates in a whole day, and it produces energy more consistently than onshore wind, said the government.

The Illawarra was identified for its strong offshore wind resource, major port infrastructure and role as an industrial and manufacturing hub.
The zone open for consultation would be at least 10km from shore, out to 30km at Kiama.

Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, emphasised the transformative potential of this new energy industry: “Offshore wind is energy rich and jobs rich but despite having some of the best wind resources in the world, Australia doesn’t currently have any offshore wind. This presents a huge economic opportunity for the regions that help power Australia – like the Illawarra, to continue to power our nation for generations to come.”

In addition to the Illawarra, the Hunter and the Southern Ocean, the Government has previously announced the Bass Strait region off Northern Tasmania, and the Indian Ocean region off Perth/Bunbury as further regions earmarked for offshore wind zones.

Offshore Wind Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Credit: Vard

Brunvoll's Propulsion and Manoeuvring Packages for Purus...
Credit: Avangrid

PHOTO: First U.S. Offshore Wind Substation Stands Tall

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Australia Opens Consultation on Illawarra Offshore Wind Zone

Australia Opens Consultation on Illawarra Offshore Wind Zone

Equinor Set to Drill Wildcat Well 30/4-4 in North Sea, Off Norway

Equinor Set to Drill Wildcat Well 30/4-4 in North Sea, Off Norway

Iran Says Oil Exports Surpass 1.4 Million BPD Target

Iran Says Oil Exports Surpass 1.4 Million BPD Target

Strategic Marine Studying Vessel Emissions Reduction

Strategic Marine Studying Vessel Emissions Reduction

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine