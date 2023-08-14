Equinor Books Semi-submersible Drilling Rig for Canadian Project

SFL Corporation has signed an offshore drilling contract in Canada with a subsidiary of the Norwegian oil firm Equinor for the harsh environment semi-submersible rig Hercules. The estimated contract value is approximately $100 million.

The contract is for one firm well plus one optional well, and is expected to start in the second quarter of 2024.

The duration for the firm contract period is approximately 200 days including transit to and from Canada. Odfjell Drilling will manage the rig on behalf of SFL under the contract.

Hercules is currently drilling for ExxonMobil in Canada before it will transit to Namibia for a contract with Galp Energia, expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said: “We are pleased to sign the third contract for the Hercules since we took redelivery of the rig at the end of 2022 with yet another blue-chip operator.

"With this contract, SFL has now approximately $200 million of revenue backlog on Hercules and secured undisrupted employment for the rig until the fourth quarter of 2024. This contract, together with other recent contract rewards in the industry, illustrates that the market for advanced harsh environment semi-submersibles is firming and expected to remain strong for a prolonged period.”



