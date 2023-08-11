Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Talos Makes Oil and Gas Discovery at Sunspear Prospect in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

August 11, 2023

Prince TLP - Credit: MODEC (file image)
Prince TLP - Credit: MODEC (file image)

U.S.-based Oil and gas company Talos Energy has discovered oil and gas at the Sunspear prospect in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Talos Energy shared the news of the discovery this week in its second-quarter results presentation.

According to Talos, the Sunspear well discovered commercial quantities of oil and natural gas in July 2023.

Talos's preliminary post-drill analysis indicates approximately 260 feet of gross true vertical thickness of oil pay (177 feet net across two targets), including 149 feet of net oil pay in the main target in line with pre-drill expectations.

The project will flow to the recently acquired Prince platform, with first oil expected in the next 18 to 24 months.

Working interest partners are Talos 48.0%, an entity managed by Ridgewood Energy Corporation 47.5%, and Houston Energy 4.5%.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan said:” We are excited about our discovery at Sunspear, a prospect and host facility acquired in the EnVen transaction. This success further demonstrates our belief that owning critical assets in the Gulf of Mexico can significantly enhance subsea drilling economics."

Energy Activity North America Gulf of Mexico Discoveries

Related Offshore News

Credit: Yinson

Yinson Acquires Atlanta FPSO. First Oil in Mid-2024
Credit: Wood

Wood, Shell in Multi-year Services Deal

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Talos Makes Oil and Gas Discovery at Sunspear Prospect in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Talos Makes Oil and Gas Discovery at Sunspear Prospect in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Oil Prices Could Rise Further This Zear, but 2024 Demand to Slow Sharply: IEA

Oil Prices Could Rise Further This Zear, but 2024 Demand to Slow Sharply: IEA

Australia regulator clears way for strike vote at Chevron's Wheatstone, Gorgon LNG Plants

Australia regulator clears way for strike vote at Chevron's Wheatstone, Gorgon LNG Plants

Solstad Offshore Wins $100M Vessel Contracts with PRIO and Equinor in Brazil

Solstad Offshore Wins $100M Vessel Contracts with PRIO and Equinor in Brazil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine