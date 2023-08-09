Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

50,000 bpd Refinery Planned to Tap Guyana's Offshore Oil Wealth

August 9, 2023

©zhu difeng/AdobeStock
©zhu difeng/AdobeStock

Guyana and the Dominican Republic on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on recruiting companies to build a 50,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Guyana that would tap the country's oil wealth.

Any project would be at least 51% owned by the Dominican Republic government, according to the terms of the preliminary agreement, which was seen by Reuters. The pact was signed by Guyana President Irfaan Ali and Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader during Ali's trip to Santo Domingo.

The Guyanese government has expressed no interest in participating as a shareholder.

Ali said in a message to Reuters that the Dominican Republic is interested in receiving fuel supply from the refinery, which would improve the project's feasibility.

 "(The) Dominican Republic is also interested in exploring for oil, food production and petrochemicals," in Guyana, Ali added without providing details.

Prices for the supply of crude oil to the refinery would be negotiated by the project's parties under a 30-year contract, according to the agreement.

As domestic oil output expands rapidly in the South American country with the target of reaching 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027, the Guyanese government is trying to attract investors for facilities capable of securing stable fuel supply domestically, while reducing dependence on imports.

Guyana is wholly reliant on imported fuel for motor vehicles and power generation. 

The potential alliance with the Dominican Republic is for a second refinery project in Guyana. Authorities are reviewing bids from four contenders for a separate 30,000 bpd modular refinery.

For both refineries, crude is expected to come from Guyana's share of oil produced by a consortium led by Exxon Mobil XOM.N that has discovered more than 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil at the Stabroek offshore block.


(Reuters - Reporting by Kiana Wilburg in Georgetown, GuyanaEditing by Matthew Lewis and Grant McCool)

Industry News Activity Production Refinery

Related Offshore News

Brage Platform - Credit: OKEA

DNO, OKEA to Fast-Track Offshore Oil Project in Norway
Credit: zimmytws/AdobeStock

Goldman Sachs' Jeff Currie, Who Predicted Commodities...


Trending Offshore News

Tag team travails
Technology

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Sri Lankan Shipyard Delivers Cable Layer to European Owner

Sri Lankan Shipyard Delivers Cable Layer to European Owner

50,000 bpd Refinery Planned to Tap Guyana's Offshore Oil Wealth

50,000 bpd Refinery Planned to Tap Guyana's Offshore Oil Wealth

Japan's Inpex Raises Profit Forecast, Seeks to Boost Value

Japan's Inpex Raises Profit Forecast, Seeks to Boost Value

Irina Krylova Takes the Helm: SPE Aberdeen Welcomes New Chair for 2023/24

Irina Krylova Takes the Helm: SPE Aberdeen Welcomes New Chair for 2023/24

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine