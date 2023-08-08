Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Barakah Offshore Subsidiary Wins Shell Mooring Buoy Replacement Gig

August 8, 2023

Illustration only - Credit: Wilding
Illustration only - Credit: Wilding

Malaysian offshore services firm Barakah Offshore Petroleum has, via its subsidiary PBJV Group, received the Letter of Award from Brunei Shell Petroleum for the “SPM2 Replacement Project."

PBJV will be responsible for engineering work, supply of materials, fabrication, load-out, decommission, installation, and commissioning of one unit SPM2 (Single Point Mooring Buoy) for Brunei Shell Petroleum Co Sdn. Bhd. at the shoreline of Brunei Darussalam. 

The contract is expected to start immediately, and the delivery date is expected by the third quarter 2024.

