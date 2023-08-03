Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker Solutions Wins "Sizeable" Order from BP-Eni JV for Offshore Angola Project

August 3, 2023

Credit: Aker Solutions
Credit: Aker Solutions

Norway's Aker Solutions has won a "sizeable" contract from Azule Energy, a BP-Eni JV in Angola, to provide subsea umbilicals for the Ndungu project offshore Angola.

Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as between NOK 0.5 billion (currently around $48,57 million) and NOK 1.5 billion (currently around $145,7 million). The contract includes the delivery of eight infield umbilicals, including spares totaling over 25 kilometers in length.  

Project execution, engineering, and manufacturing will take place at the Aker Solutions facility in Fornebu and Moss, Norway. The work will begin immediately, and delivery is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Ndungu field is part of the Azule Energy Agogo Integrated West Hub project in Block 15/06 in Angola, where Aker Solutions recently was awarded an umbilicals contract for the Agogo field development.

Separately, oilfield services and equipment firm TechnipFMC said Wednesday it had received a significant award from Azule Energy to supply flexible pipe for the Ndungu project.

Energy Offshore Energy Subsea Activity Africa Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

Credit: Tenaris

Tenaris to Supply 46,000 Tons of Pipe for Turkey's Giant...
Credit: Benthic

Benthic Completes Site Investigation for Baltic Sea Wind...

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Britain Boosts Latest Renewable Power Subsidy Round by 22 Million Pounds

Britain Boosts Latest Renewable Power Subsidy Round by 22 Million Pounds

Romania: Neptun Deep Offshore Project Enters Development Phase

Romania: Neptun Deep Offshore Project Enters Development Phase

Spirit Energy Reports Record-Breaking Year in Offshore Decommissioning Activities

Spirit Energy Reports Record-Breaking Year in Offshore Decommissioning Activities

India's GAIL Close to Finalizing Qatar LNG Purchase Deal

India's GAIL Close to Finalizing Qatar LNG Purchase Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine