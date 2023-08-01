Floatel Secures 6-Month Contract for Floatel Triumph in Australia

Offshore accommodation rig provider Floatel International said Tuesday it had secured a contract for its Floatel Triumph semi-submersible unit in Australia.

Floatel said that the contract was with "a major Australian operator." Under the six-month firm contract, Floatel will provide accommodation and related services at a natural gas project located off the northwestern coast of Australia.

The charter will start in early 2025. The client will have further extension options. Financial details were not disclosed.

The work is anticipated to involve some 40–55 Australian offshore positions, Floatel International said.

As reported in September 2022, Australian oil and gas company Woodside had hired the Floatel Triumph for work in support of Woodside's Pluto project in Western Australia, with the project starting in April 2023.

Floatel Triumph's AIS shows the offshore accommodation rig left the Pluto area on Monday, and its next destination has been set to "Prelude." Prelude is Shell's gas field offshore Western Australia, and the Floatel Triumph is expected to arrive on location on August 8, according to MarineTraffic.com data.

The Floatel Triumph, built by Keppel in 2016, is outfitted with the Kongsberg Dynamic Positioning System, which is certified to DP3 class.

It can accommodate 500 people in one and two-bed cabins and has large recreational areas, including mess and day rooms, a gym, an internet café, and a movie theater. Workers can transfer between the floatel and the host installation using the unit's telescoping gangway.

Separately, Floatel said Monday that INEOS FPS had awarded it a 90-day charter for the Floatel Superior offshore accommodation rig at the Unity platform in the UK North Sea. This contract will start in April 2024.



