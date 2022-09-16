Woodside Books Floatel's Accommodation Rig for Pluto Work

Floatel International, an offshore accommodation services provider, said Friday it had secured a contract with Woodside for the Floatel Triumph

semi-submersible accommodation unit.

The Floatel Triumph will provide support to Woodside's Pluto project in Western Australia.



The three-month contract is expected to start around April 1, 2023. Woodside will have options to extend the contract further. Floatel International did not share details on the contract value.

The Floatel Triumph, built by Keppel in 2016, is outfitted with the Kongsberg Dynamic Positioning System, which is certified to DP3 class.

It can accommodate 500 people in one and two-bed cabins and has large recreational areas, including mess and day rooms, a gym, internet café, and a movie theater. Workers can transfer between the floatel and the host installation using the unit's telescoping gangway.

Offshore Engineer reached out to Woodside, seeking more info on the scope of work for the rig at the Pluto project. We will update the article with any response we receive.