North Sea Oil Firm Awards Multi-Year Deals to Simon Møkster Shipping's PSVs

Norway-based offshore vessel owner Simon Møkster Shipping said Monday it had secured long term contracts for two of its platform supply vessels.

The company said it had been awarded new multi-year contracts by a North Sea Operator in the UK for the PSVs Stril Odin and Strilmøy.

The sister vessels are PSVs built in 2006 and 2005.

Simon Møkster Shipping did not share information on the value of the contract, nor on the identity of the client.

Stril Odin's July 30 AIS data showed the ship had left Aberdeen Sunday evening and was on its way to the Ocean Endeavor.

The Ocean Endeavor is a semi-submersible drilling rig owned by Diamond Offshore. The rig is located in the UK North Sea, and is on a contract with Shell until the fourth quarter of 2024.

As for the Strilmøy offshore vessel, MarineTraffic.com information shows the vessel left the Haewene Brim FPSO on Saturday afternoon and was en route to Brent C, both operated by Shell.