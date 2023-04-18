Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell's North Sea Field Restarts Production after Major FPSO Upgrades

April 18, 2023

Credit: Credit: Arjen/AdobeStock
Credit: Credit: Arjen/AdobeStock

Oil major Shell said Tuesday it had completed the restart of operations at the Pierce field in the UK North Sea.

The Pierce field lies around 165 miles (265km) east of Aberdeen, Scotland, in water depths of around 262 feet (85m). It was discovered in 1975, with oil being produced since 1999.

The restart comes following a significant upgrade to the Haewene Brim FPSO to allow gas to be produced after years of the field producing only oil. Pierce is a joint venture between Shell companies (operator, 92.52%) and Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited (7.48%.)

"Substantial modifications were made to the Haewene Brim floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), which is used to produce hydrocarbons at the Pierce field. A new subsea gas export line was also installed, connecting to the SEGAL pipeline system, which brings gas ashore at St Fergus, north of Aberdeen," Shell said.

Shell Upstream Director, Zoe Yujnovich, said:"We took this investment decision in 2019, and it is now increasing locally produced gas right at the time when this additional supply is critically important for the UK’s energy security. It’s a source of huge satisfaction when projects like Pierce come to fruition.”

To enable the upgrade, the FPSO, which is owned and operated by Bluewater, stopped producing in October 2021. It then spent six months in dry dock where it was transformed into a vessel that could also produce gas, which had previously been re-injected into the reservoir. 

Peak production is expected to reach 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which is more than twice the production prior to the redevelopment, with more gas being produced than oil. The gas will be sent through newly installed subsea pipelines and the oil will be transported by tanker, as before. 

 

Energy North Sea Industry News Activity FPSO Production Floating Production

Related Offshore News

©Xodus/OWPL

Navigational Hazard: Wave Buoy Breaks Free from Mooring at...
FPSO Prosperity - ©SBM Offshore

Gallery: Third FPSO Arrives in Guyana's Stabroek Block


Trending Offshore News

Pecan Development - Phase 1a and Phase 1b - Credit: Aker BP

AFC to Buy Ghana-focused Aker Energy
Energy
Shelf Perseverance jack-up drilling rig (ex-Noble Hans Deuls) Credit: OFBleeker/MarineTraffic.com

IOG's Blythe H2 Well Drilling Faces Setback Due to...
Drilling

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Current News

C-Innovation Opens New Facility in Port Fourchon

C-Innovation Opens New Facility in Port Fourchon

BW Offshore Secures Short-term Extension for Abo FPSO in Nigerian Waters

BW Offshore Secures Short-term Extension for Abo FPSO in Nigerian Waters

Eco Wave Power to Set Up U.S. Office

Eco Wave Power to Set Up U.S. Office

Green Yard Kleven Lands Another Retrofit Project with Brazilian Offshore Vessel Owner

Green Yard Kleven Lands Another Retrofit Project with Brazilian Offshore Vessel Owner

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine