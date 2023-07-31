Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Iran Says Will Pursue Rights over Durra Offshore Gas Field

July 31, 2023

Credit: www.doglikehorse.com/AdobeStock
Credit: www.doglikehorse.com/AdobeStock

Iran will pursue its rights over the Durra/Arash field if other parties shun cooperation, the country's Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Sunday, according to the Oil Ministry's SHANA news agency. 

"If there is no willingness to cooperate, Iran will pursue its rights and benefits, including the exploitation and exploration of the Arash gas field, and will not tolerate any violation of its rights," Owji said. 

Kuwait oil minister Saad Al Barrak told SkyNews Arabia on Thursday that his country will start drilling and begin production at the Durra gas field without waiting for border demarcation with Iran. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Dubai Newsroom/Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Middle East Industry News Activity Regulations

Related Offshore News

Credit: Rob/AdobeStock

UK to Grant Over 100 North Sea Oil and Gas Licenses
Credit: Nando/AdobeStock

Guyana Extends Offshore Oil Block Bids Deadline to Attract...

Insight

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Valaris to Reactivate Drillship for $364M West Africa Contract

Valaris to Reactivate Drillship for $364M West Africa Contract

Goldman Upgrades Oil Demand Outlook as Market Tempers Growth Pessimism

Goldman Upgrades Oil Demand Outlook as Market Tempers Growth Pessimism

EEW SPC Delivers Final Monopiles for France's Calvados Offshore Wind Project

EEW SPC Delivers Final Monopiles for France's Calvados Offshore Wind Project

Thai Oil Giant Joins for Renewable Subsea Power Project in Scotland

Thai Oil Giant Joins for Renewable Subsea Power Project in Scotland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine