Kuwait to Drill Durra Field before Iran Border Demarcation

Kuwait oil minister Saad Al Barrak told SkyNews Arabia on Thursday that his country will start drilling and begin production at the Durra gas field without waiting for border demarcation with Iran.

Al Barrak has previously said that Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have "exclusive rights" in the Durra gas field in the Gulf, calling on Iran to validate its claim to the field by demarcating its own maritime borders first.

Iran previously claimed a stake in the field and described a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last year to develop the field as "illegal".

