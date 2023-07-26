In a First for the U.S., DEME Installs 3,000 Ton Offshore Substation for Vineyard Wind 1

Offshore installation firm DEME Offshore said Tuesday it had installed the approximately 3,000 ton offshore substation for the Vineyard Wind 1 project - the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the United States.

"The installation of the offshore substation, a first in the US, took place after months of preparation with collaboration and dedication of all partners involved in the construction of the Vineyard Wind offshore wind project, including skilled union labor from the Massachusetts Building Trades," DEME Offshore said.

DEME Offshore used its flagship vessel, Orion, to install the Vineyard Wind 1 substation. (Click here for photos)

The offshore substation serves to collect the generated electricity from the wind turbines and sends the power through an export cable and into the regional electricity grid.

"DEME’s team continues the installation of the 62 wind turbines, a campaign that kicked off back in May 2023," DEME Offshore said.

Once completed, the 800 MW Vineyard wind farm will generate electricity for more than 400,000 homes and businesses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," DEME Offshore said.

The installation of the first monopiles and transition pieces for the Vineyard Wind 1 project started in June 2023.