Hitachi Energy to Supply HVDC Converter Stations for UK's Longest HVDC Link

Hitachi Energy said Wednesday it had been selected as preferred technology provider of SSEN Transmission and National Grid, to supply two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations to interconnect the Scottish and English power grids.

Hitachi Energy said the award would lead to investments in new production capacity and large-scale recruitment drives.

"The integration of renewables requires solutions that make the grid resilient, stable, and flexible. Hitachi Energy’s innovation and long development of voltage sourced converter (VSC) power electronics and control and protection (MACH) technologies meet the requirements alongside many other landmark grid integration projects," Hitachi Energy said.

Eastern Green Link 2 will consist of two 525-kilovolt (kV) bipole VSC converter stations connected by 440 kilometers of subsea cable and 70 kilometers of underground cable, making it the longest HVDC link in the UK.

The link will supply a total of 2,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity, which is enough to power around two million UK households.

"The link will help to secure power transmission in the northern UK and support the integration of new renewable electricity generation in Scotland, as part of the UK’s Net Zero Strategy. As much as 11,000 MW of offshore wind capacity is possible in Scottish waters by 2030, and HVDC transmission will play a large part in bringing this vast amount of renewable power to shore and south, to communities across the country," Hitachi Energy said.

“The UK’s Net Zero Strategy has ambitious targets which will require vast amounts of new renewable generation. Electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director at Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. "Our pioneering HVDC technology will ensure that this electricity will reliably and efficiently get where it’s needed most.”

“This is another important milestone for EGL2 which is part of the new network infrastructure required to help the UK meet its net zero and energy security ambitions,” said Sarah Sale, Deputy Project Director of National Grid. “Along with cabling bidder and formal joint venture announcements, this is another key part of the project which is now in place and ready for the delivery phase. We look forward to working in collaboration with Hitachi Energy and BAM as the project continues to progress.”

“The converter stations at either end of the cable will play a crucial role in making the power transported subsea suitable for transportation around the onshore transmission network - getting Hitachi Energy and BAM in place to deliver that technology is great for the project,” said Ricky Saez, the EGL2 Project Director from SSEN Transmission.

Hitachi Energy is collaborating with BAM, a construction company that designs, builds, and maintains sustainable buildings and infrastructure, to provide the civil and installation scope for the project.

“BAM is delighted to work in collaboration with Hitachi Energy on this vital renewable energy project for National Grid and SSEN Transmission,” said Huw Jones, Executive Director of BAM Nuttall. “The converter stations will enable the transmission of green energy from areas of offshore wind generation to centers of population, supporting the UK’s net zero ambitions and providing better energy security. We look forward to engaging with local communities and suppliers in Aberdeenshire and North Yorkshire, supporting BAM’s vision to deliver sustainable infrastructure for our clients, stakeholders, and the communities in which we work.”