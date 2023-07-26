First Phase of World's Largest Wind Farm to Come Online This Summer

The first phase of what will be the world's largest offshore wind farm - the Dogger Bank in the UK - is expected to start producing electricity "during summer."

This is according to Equinor, a Norwegian energy giant that is a partner in the project. Other partners are SSE and Vårgrønn.

"At the world’s largest offshore wind farm Dogger Bank in the UK, the first turbine components are being loaded out and first power is expected during summer. Full commercial production for Dogger Bank A is expected in third quarter of 2024," Equinor said Wednesday.

The giant Dogger Bank offshore wind farm is being built in three consecutive 1.2GW phases; Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B, and Dogger Bank C. The Dogger Bank A will have 95 offshore wind turbines, supplied by GE.

SSE Renewables is leading the development and construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, while Equinor will operate the wind farm on completion for its expected operational life of around 35 years.

The full 3.6 GW Dogger Bank project in the UK, will be the world's largest offshore wind farm once fully operational in 2026 and will have the capacity to power six million British households.