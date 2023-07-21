Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Orsted JV to sell Hornsea 2 Transmission Assets Worth $1.47B

July 21, 2023

Hornsea 2 is an offshore wind farm in the UK, located approximately 90 km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea. The wind farm consists of 165 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines with an overall capacity of 1,320 MW, enough to power more than 1.4 million British homes.- Image Credit: Orsted (file photo)
Hornsea 2 is an offshore wind farm in the UK, located approximately 90 km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea. The wind farm consists of 165 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines with an overall capacity of 1,320 MW, enough to power more than 1.4 million British homes.- Image Credit: Orsted (file photo)

A joint venture half-owned by Denmark's Orsted has agreed to sell the transmission assets of the Hornsea 2 wind farm offshore Britain to Diamond Transmission Partners Hornsea Two (DTP), the Danish energy group said on Friday.

 Orsted, which owns the joint venture together with AXA IM Alts and Credit Agricole Assurances, said in a statement the assets were valued at 1.141 billion pounds ($1.47 billion). 

The transmission assets include the onshore substation, export cables, the offshore reactive compensation substation, and the offshore substation, Orsted said in a statement. 

Orsted said it would provide DTP with operations and maintenance services for the transmission assets under a long-term agreement. ($1 = 0.7757 pounds) 

(Reuters - Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Jason Neely)


Energy Renewable Energy North Sea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: benoitgrasser/AdobeStock

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites
Credit: Colin Ward/AdobeStock

Massive UK Offshore Wind Farm Project Gets Development...


Trending Offshore News

Europe still key subsea area
Energy

Insight

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

SLB Tops Earnings Estimates on Demand for Offshore and International Drilling

SLB Tops Earnings Estimates on Demand for Offshore and International Drilling

Senesco Launches Jones Act CTV WindServe Genesis

Senesco Launches Jones Act CTV WindServe Genesis

Sino-German Partnership to Build 500MW Offshore Wind Farm in Guangdong, China

Sino-German Partnership to Build 500MW Offshore Wind Farm in Guangdong, China

Orsted JV to sell Hornsea 2 Transmission Assets Worth $1.47B

Orsted JV to sell Hornsea 2 Transmission Assets Worth $1.47B

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine