Hibiscus/Ruche Phase 1 Development on Track: BW Energy's Third Well Brought Online

July 20, 2023

BW Adolo (File photo: BW Energy)
Oslo-listed oil and gas company BW Energy has started production from the third well of the Hibiscus / Ruche Phase 1 development in the Dussafu license offshore Gabon.

"Well performance is in line with expectations, with current production at approximately 6,000 barrels per day," BW Energy said Thursday.

The DHIBM-5H well was drilled as a horizontal well from the BW MaBoMo production facility to a total depth of 4,245 meters into Gamba sandstone reservoir at the Hibiscus field. Following completion, Borr Drilling's Borr Norve jack-up has started drilling operations on the fourth production well (DHIBM-6H).

"We continue to see robust production rates and receive well data that confirms excellent reservoir quality. This supports our expectations for continued successive production growth in Gabon through 2023 and into early 2024 as we complete the drilling program," said Carl Krogh Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy.

The drilling campaign targets four Hibiscus Gamba and two Ruche Gamba wells which are expected to bring the total oil production up to approximately 40,000 barrels per day when all wells are completed in early 2024. The oil produced at Hibiscus / Ruche is transported by pipeline to the BW Adolo FPSO for processing and storage before being offloaded to export tankers.
