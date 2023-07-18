Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Woodside Misses Q2 Revenue Estimate but Sticks to Guidance

July 18, 2023

Angel Platform courtesy of Woodside
Angel Platform courtesy of Woodside

Australian No.1 oil and gas producer Woodside Energy said second-quarter sales tumbled due to weaker commodity prices and maintenance work, missing analyst forecasts, although its shares rose as it stuck to longer-term production guidance.

Oil and gas prices have retreated from the levels hit in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with a slower-than-expected economic recovery in key consumer China weighing on fuel demand.

Oil producers are however expected to grow profits due to supply constraints until the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and major producers including Russia, together known as OPEC+, raise production in 2024.

Woodside said on Wednesday that revenue came in at $3.08 billion for the three months to June 30, from $3.44 billion a year earlier and missing a UBS estimate of $3.33 billion.

The Perth-based company produced 44.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in the period, up from 33.8 mmboe in the year-earlier period, although its average realised liquefied natural gas price fell to $63 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) from $95 a year earlier.

The company maintained its full-year production and capital expenditure guidance, which included a delay of about half a year and a cost overrun at its Senegal Sangomar project in Africa disclosed a day earlier.

Shares of Woodside were up 1.6% by midsession, outperforming a 0.5% rise in the broader market .AXJO, as investors bet on the company's ability to benefit from supply shortages despite uncertainties related to individual projects.

"Woodside has the potential to improve its performance in the upcoming quarters, or at least maintain it around similar levels, considering the forecast supply crunch amid global output cuts and OPEC+ situation," said E&P Financials analyst Adam Martin.

Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said delaying Sangomar was "a difficult decision but a very prudent one" and the project was tracking on schedule other than the recently discovered piping defects which led to the delay.

"We've got high confidence that we'll be able to meet the updated cost range and first oil schedule," she said in an interview.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Stephen Coates)

Offshore Industry News Australia/NZ Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

EVP Technology, Drilling & Subsurface in Vår Energi, Ingrid Sølvberg - Credit: Var Energi

Carbon Storage: Vår Energi Acquires Feistein CCS
FPSO P-32 - Credit: Petrobras

Petrobras Makes History, Sells First FPSO for Green...


Trending Offshore News

The Penguins FPSO at arrival to the yard in Haugesund - Photo: Aibel / Øyvind Sætre

Aibel Wins Contract for Completion of Shell's Penguins...
Engineering

Insight

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Full Output Resumes at Norway's Mongstad Oil Refinery, Equinor Says

Full Output Resumes at Norway's Mongstad Oil Refinery, Equinor Says

Wellesley Petroleum Makes Gas/Condensate Discovery Offshore Norway, NPD Confirms

Wellesley Petroleum Makes Gas/Condensate Discovery Offshore Norway, NPD Confirms

Nexans to Install Section of World's Longest and Deepest Interconnector

Nexans to Install Section of World's Longest and Deepest Interconnector

Unite Stork Members Win Salary Increase. Dispute Ends

Unite Stork Members Win Salary Increase. Dispute Ends

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine