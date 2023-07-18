Sparrows Wins $13 Million Crane Replacement Contract in the Middle East

Sparrows Group, the engineering and maintenance services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors, has been awarded a major crane replacement contract for a client in the Middle East. The project, which is worth $13m and is expected to last 18 months.

The scope of work will see Sparrows complete all aspects of the engineering required to replace four BOS Liebherr cranes of four offshore platforms, which are beyond their expected operational life. Sparrows will handle all crane interfaces, installation, commissioning and testing, as well as engineered lift plans for the removal and installation of the cranes using a lift barge, which is to be supplied by the main contractor, along with the new cranes.

The project will be carried out in two phases, with phase one taking place onshore from the company’s Abu Dhabi facility and workshop and phase two offshore.

Charlie Topp, Regional Director – Middle East, India, Caspian and Asia Pacific at Sparrows: “This is a significant contract win for us. We’ve got an extensive track record in the Middle East, and this contract reflects the confidence of operators and contractors in the region to utilise our expertise as part of safety critical work. As cranes age, it’s vital that maintenance is done to prolong their life, but in instances like this, where ongoing and frequent maintenance is impacting operations, it’s crucial that new infrastructure is deployed.”

While Sparrows will undertake the majority of the scope of work, it has employed a trusted and local partner to undertake structural fabrication, electrical work, public address and general alarm systems, fire and gas systems and telecoms, as part of the full scope of work, the company said.