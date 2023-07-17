Harran Ltd. Fully Integrated and Rebranded as OEG Offshore Expands Service Portfolio

OEG Offshore UK (OEG), a provider of specialist offshore equipment, on Monday announced the complete integration and rebrand of Harran Ltd, an offshore helicopter refueling systems specialist.

OEG Offshore said the move followed the acquisition of Harran Ltd in 2019 and marked OEG’s "ongoing growth plans to solidify their market presence and cater to the increasing demand for specialist offshore equipment and services."

Clive Hoskisson, Managing Director of OEG Offshore UK, commented on the integration: "We are delighted to finally welcome the Harran team fully into the OEG Offshore UK family. Their unparalleled knowledge and experience in aviation refuelling will not only strengthen our position in the market but also enable us to better serve our customers' needs with a wider range of solutions."

OEG said its offshore aviation capabilities included the design, manufacture, and maintenance of aviation refuelling systems, as well as the provision of training and consultancy services.

"With the integration, customers will benefit from a seamless end-to-end service that covers all aspects of aviation refuelling, from concept to delivery and beyond, ensuring the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility," OEG Offshore said.