Boskalis Installs All Foundations for Taiwan's Changfang & Xidao Offshore Wind Farm

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis said Monday it had completed the installation of all foundations for the 589 MW Changfang & Xidao offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

"In the last three years we installed 186 pin piles with our unique crane vessels Bokalift 1 and Bokalift 2 and placed the 62 three-legged jacket foundations on top of them, literally providing Taiwan with a new horizon enabling our client, Changfang & Xidao, to provide clean and renewable energy for 650,000 Taiwanese households," Boskalis said. Credit: Boskalis

After the first two campaigns, this year the Bokalift 1 crane vessel was assisted by its heavy transport vessel Mighty Servant 3, which transported a number of jackets from Taipei to the offshore wind farm.

Boskalis' construction support vessels, BOKA Atlantic and BOKA Tiamat, provided essential supporting activities. Credit: Boskalis

Offshore Engineer has shared the images above with permission from Boskalis.