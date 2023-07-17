Boskalis Installs All Foundations for Taiwan's Changfang & Xidao Offshore Wind Farm

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis said Monday it had completed the installation of all foundations for the 589 MW Changfang & Xidao offshore wind farm in Taiwan.
"In the last three years we installed 186 pin piles with our unique crane vessels Bokalift 1 and Bokalift 2 and placed the 62 three-legged jacket foundations on top of them, literally providing Taiwan with a new horizon enabling our client, Changfang & Xidao, to provide clean and renewable energy for 650,000 Taiwanese households," Boskalis said.
After the first two campaigns, this year the Bokalift 1 crane vessel was assisted by its heavy transport vessel Mighty Servant 3, which transported a number of jackets from Taipei to the offshore wind farm.
Boskalis' construction support vessels, BOKA Atlantic and BOKA Tiamat, provided essential supporting activities.
Offshore Engineer has shared the images above with permission from Boskalis.