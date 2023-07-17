Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Boskalis Installs All Foundations for Taiwan's Changfang & Xidao Offshore Wind Farm

July 17, 2023

Credit: Boskalis
Credit: Boskalis

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis said Monday it had completed the installation of all foundations for the 589 MW Changfang & Xidao offshore wind farm in Taiwan. 

"In the last three years we installed 186 pin piles with our unique crane vessels Bokalift 1 and Bokalift 2 and placed the 62 three-legged jacket foundations on top of them, literally providing Taiwan with a new horizon enabling our client, Changfang & Xidao, to provide clean and renewable energy for 650,000 Taiwanese households," Boskalis said. Credit: Boskalis 

After the first two campaigns, this year the Bokalift 1 crane vessel was assisted by its heavy transport vessel Mighty Servant 3, which transported a number of jackets from Taipei to the offshore wind farm. 

Boskalis' construction support vessels, BOKA Atlantic and BOKA Tiamat, provided essential supporting activities.Credit: Boskalis    

