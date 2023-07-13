Weatherford Bags 5-year Intervention Services Deal with Brazil's Petrobras

Texas-based oilfield services company Weatherford has won a five-year contract to provide Intervention Services for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") in Brazil.

"Weatherford has performed Intervention Services in Brazil for more than 20 years in close cooperation with Petrobras to develop a comprehensive offering to address subsea intervention and commissioning," the company said.

Weatherford said it would also provide its digitalization solution, the Centro well construction optimization platform, "which provides exceptional visibility and performance in operations."

Girish Saligram, Weatherford President and CEO, said: “We are very satisfied with the result of the bidding process with Petrobras. Our long history of collaboration to extend the productive life of Petrobras assets while reducing nonproductive time will be further enhanced through our cutting-edge digitalization offering. We look forward to a successful project and continuing our work together.”

Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.