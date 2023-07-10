Former BOEM Head Amanda Lefton Joins RWE

German energy company RWE announced it has hired Amanda Lefton as Vice President of Offshore Development, U.S. East.

Lefton was previously Director of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) during a period of sigificant growth for the U.S. offshore wind industry under direction from the Biden Administration. Lefton resigned from here position at BOEM effective January 19, 2023.

RWE is one of the world's largest producers of offshore wind energy, with projects in Asia, Europe and the United States. In the U.S., it has leases off New York and California and is working to advance the offshore wind supply chain in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Amanda has successfully created significant momentum for the offshore wind industry in the U.S. Her knowhow navigating all levels of government has resulted in the approval and now construction of the nation’s first two offshore wind projects,” said Sam Eaton, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind Holdings. “It’s no secret that Amanda’s leadership permeates the entire industry and I’m thrilled that she has decided to continue her career at RWE.”

As BOEM Director, Lefton led development and implementation of the Biden Administration’s offshore wind agenda, working closely with colleagues at the Department of the Interior, the White House, other federal agencies, Tribal nations, state governments and other stakeholders to tackle key energy and environmental issues.

Prior to her time at BOEM, Lefton served as the First Assistant Secretary for Energy and Environment for the Governor of New York where she led the State’s climate and environmental initiatives and managed a portfolio of 12 agencies and authorities. Previously, she was the Deputy Policy Director for The Nature Conservancy in New York, worked in the labor movement for the Rochester Regional Joint Board of Workers United, and for the New York State Assembly. She also worked for the State Senate.