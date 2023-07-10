Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Former BOEM Head Amanda Lefton Joins RWE

July 10, 2023

Amanda Lefton (Photo: BOEM)
Amanda Lefton (Photo: BOEM)

German energy company RWE announced it has hired Amanda Lefton as Vice President of Offshore Development, U.S. East.

Lefton was previously Director of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) during a period of sigificant growth for the U.S. offshore wind industry under direction from the Biden Administration. Lefton resigned from here position at BOEM effective January 19, 2023.

RWE is one of the world's largest producers of offshore wind energy, with projects in Asia, Europe and the United States. In the U.S., it has leases off New York and California and is working to advance the offshore wind supply chain in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Amanda has successfully created significant momentum for the offshore wind industry in the U.S. Her knowhow navigating all levels of government has resulted in the approval and now construction of the nation’s first two offshore wind projects,” said Sam Eaton, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind Holdings. “It’s no secret that Amanda’s leadership permeates the entire industry and I’m thrilled that she has decided to continue her career at RWE.”

As BOEM Director, Lefton led development and implementation of the Biden Administration’s offshore wind agenda, working closely with colleagues at the Department of the Interior, the White House, other federal agencies, Tribal nations, state governments and other stakeholders to tackle key energy and environmental issues.

Prior to her time at BOEM, Lefton served as the First Assistant Secretary for Energy and Environment for the Governor of New York where she led the State’s climate and environmental initiatives and managed a portfolio of 12 agencies and authorities. Previously, she was the Deputy Policy Director for The Nature Conservancy in New York, worked in the labor movement for the Rochester Regional Joint Board of Workers United, and for the New York State Assembly. She also worked for the State Senate.

Offshore Energy Offshore Wind North America Renewables People & Companies

Related Offshore News

© esbobeldijk / Adobe Stock

US Approves Construction for Orsted's Ocean Wind Project...
(L-R): Seaway7's Dave Pugh, Executive Project Director and Nicolas Monnot, Project & Operations Director join Charlie Jordan, CEO ScottishPower Renewables and Ross Ovens, SPR's Managing Director for the East Anglia Hub offshore windfarms to sign the contract for the transport and installation of the foundations and inner-array cables for the East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm. - Credit: ScottishPower Renewables

Seaway 7 Secures "Very Large" Contract for East Anglia...


Trending Offshore News

Tag team travails
Technology

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

VIDEO: Two Dead, One Missing after Fire Tears through Pemex Offshore Oil Platform

VIDEO: Two Dead, One Missing after Fire Tears through Pemex Offshore Oil Platform

Current News

Danish Green Energy Investor CIP Secures $6B for New Fund

Danish Green Energy Investor CIP Secures $6B for New Fund

Deep-sea Mining: A New Gold Rush or Environmental Disaster?

Deep-sea Mining: A New Gold Rush or Environmental Disaster?

Former BOEM Head Amanda Lefton Joins RWE

Former BOEM Head Amanda Lefton Joins RWE

Wellesley Petroleum, Partners Make 'Norway's Largest Offshore Discovery since 2013'

Wellesley Petroleum, Partners Make 'Norway's Largest Offshore Discovery since 2013'

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine