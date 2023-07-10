Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
McDermott Chosen for Offshore Decommissioning Work in Australia

July 10, 2023

DLV2000 - Credit: Sergey Reshetov/AdobeStock
Offshore energy industry services provider McDermott has secured a contract for offshore decommissioning work in Australia with the oil and gas firm Woodside Energy.

The contract calls for the complete removal of the Stybarrow disconnectable turret mooring (DTM) buoy as part of the decommissioning of the Stybarrow field on Western Australia's northwest Cape.

Under the contract scope, McDermott will provide project management and engineering services for the recovery, transportation and offloading of the DTM buoy to a suitable onshore yard facility for dismantling and disposal.

McDermott's Perth-based team will oversee project management, while engineering and fabrication support will be provided by the team in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Batam, Indonesia. 

The DTM buoy will be lifted and removed utilizing McDermott's DLV2000 vessel.

