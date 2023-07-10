TotalEnergies and SOCAR Kickstart Production from Absheron Offshore Field

French oil major TotalEnergies and its partner SOCAR, Azerbaijan's national oil firm, have started production of the first phase of development of the Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea, around 100 km south-east of Baku.

This first phase connects a subsea production well to a new gas processing platform linked to SOCAR’s existing facilities in Oil Rocks.

It has production capacity of 4 million cubic meters of gas per day and 12,000 barrels a day of condensate. The gas will be sold on the domestic market in Azerbaijan.

TotalEnergies and SOCAR both hold a 50% interest in the project, which is operated by the joint company JOCAP (Joint Operating Company of Absheron Petroleum).

"We are very pleased to announce the start-up of the Absheron gas field, the result of our exploration team’s success. This project is in line with the company's strategy of meeting the growing demand for gas and reinforces our partnership with the national company SOCAR” said Nicolas Terraz, President, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.



