Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

French Court Rejects Case Seeking Halt to TotalEnergies' New Oil and Gas Projects

July 6, 2023

©Credit: Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock /AdobeStock
©Credit: Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock /AdobeStock

A French court on Thursday declined to consider a case brought by a coalition of environmental groups and local authorities which was seeking an immediate halt to new oil and gas projects by TotalEnergies.

The coalition launched legal action against the energy major in 2020 seeking to compel it to amend its development plans to curb carbon emissions in line with the targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement on combating climate change.

The groups had asked the court to impose a temporary pause on TotalEnergies' new oil and gas projects pending a full trial on the substantive issues they were raising.    

They argued TotalEnergies' stated commitments towards reducing its carbon emissions were insufficient for it to comply with the agreement. They cited a French law on the "duty of vigilance" towards violations of rights as the basis for their court action.

The court declined to consider either the request for a temporary pause or the substantive arguments, deeming them legally inadmissible.

In a landmark ruling in 2021, a Dutch court ordered Shell SHEL.L to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels. Shell has appealed against the ruling.


(Reuters - Reporting by Benjamin Mallet - Writing by Estelle Shirbon  Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Mark Potter)

Energy Industry News Emissions Activity Europe Production Regulations

Related Offshore News

©Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Jersey Oil & Gas, NEO Pick Development Solution for UK...
Credit: Wintershall Dea/Thor Oliversen

Wintershall Dea's Plans for Dvalin North and Maria Phase 2...


Trending Offshore News

Select model
Technology
©SHI

Saipem to Buy 7th-gen Drillship from Samsung Citing...
Drilling

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

Petrobras Partners with SLB to Drive Efficiency and Accelerate Decision Making with Cloud-Based Technology

Petrobras Partners with SLB to Drive Efficiency and Accelerate Decision Making with Cloud-Based Technology

OPEC Upbeat Over 2024 Oil Demand Outlook Despite Slowdown

OPEC Upbeat Over 2024 Oil Demand Outlook Despite Slowdown

French Court Rejects Case Seeking Halt to TotalEnergies' New Oil and Gas Projects

French Court Rejects Case Seeking Halt to TotalEnergies' New Oil and Gas Projects

Tackle Demand, Not Supply, to Cut Emissions, Oil Bosses Say

Tackle Demand, Not Supply, to Cut Emissions, Oil Bosses Say

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine