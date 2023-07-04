Subsea 7 and EnBW Join Forces to Explore Offshore Wind-Powered Hydrogen Production

Offshore installation contractor Subsea 7 and German power supplier EnBW have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly explore offshore wind-powered hydrogen production concepts.

Subsea 7 and EnBW will study the technical and commercial elements of green offshore hydrogen production, from both pilot and commercial scale facilities, considering bottom-fixed and floating options.

EnBW will conduct studies on wind farm design and optimization and provide operational and maintenance expertise to the overall technical and economic evaluation.

Subsea 7 will be responsible for the research on subsea electrical and flowline infrastructure, flow assurance and integration of the hydrogen production system on WTG foundations or separate platforms.

Subsea 7 said Tuesday that the companies would jointly perform economic analysis to establish a commercial model and determine the development and operational cost to establish the levelised cost of hydrogen and the technical and economic potential of the different offshore hydrogen production solutions.



Stian Sande, Strategy Director Energy Transition at Subsea 7 said: “To progress a nascent industry further, it is important to have strong collaboration between developers, operators, contractors and technology providers. As a global leader in delivering complex energy projects, Subsea7 continues to work with our partners and clients to deliver the energy solutions the world needs, for today and tomorrow.”