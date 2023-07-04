Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Subsea 7 and EnBW Join Forces to Explore Offshore Wind-Powered Hydrogen Production

July 4, 2023

© AA+W/AdobeStock
© AA+W/AdobeStock

Offshore installation contractor Subsea 7 and German power supplier EnBW have signed a  Memorandum of Understanding to jointly explore offshore wind-powered hydrogen production concepts. 

Subsea 7 and EnBW will study the technical and commercial elements of green offshore hydrogen production, from both pilot and commercial scale facilities, considering bottom-fixed and floating options.

EnBW will conduct studies on wind farm design and optimization and provide operational and maintenance expertise to the overall technical and economic evaluation.

Subsea 7 will be responsible for the research on subsea electrical and flowline infrastructure, flow assurance and integration of the hydrogen production system on WTG foundations or separate platforms.

Subsea 7 said Tuesday that the companies would jointly perform economic analysis to establish a commercial model and determine the development and operational cost to establish the levelised cost of hydrogen and the technical and economic potential of the different offshore hydrogen production solutions.

Stian Sande, Strategy Director Energy Transition at Subsea 7 said: “To progress a nascent industry further, it is important to have strong collaboration between developers, operators, contractors and technology providers. As a global leader in delivering complex energy projects, Subsea7 continues to work with our partners and clients to deliver the energy solutions the world needs, for today and tomorrow.”

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Hydrogen

Related Offshore News

(L-R): Seaway7's Dave Pugh, Executive Project Director and Nicolas Monnot, Project & Operations Director join Charlie Jordan, CEO ScottishPower Renewables and Ross Ovens, SPR's Managing Director for the East Anglia Hub offshore windfarms to sign the contract for the transport and installation of the foundations and inner-array cables for the East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm. - Credit: ScottishPower Renewables

Seaway 7 Secures "Very Large" Contract for East Anglia...
Credit:Ian Dyball/AdobeStock

Itochu, Tokyo Gas Eye Bids for Japan's Offshore Wind Farm...


Trending Offshore News

Select model
Technology

Analysis: Independents’ frontier successes ramp wider...
Deepwater

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

Sevan Unveils Concrete Construction Option for Its Floating Wind Foundation

Sevan Unveils Concrete Construction Option for Its Floating Wind Foundation

Subsea 7 and EnBW Join Forces to Explore Offshore Wind-Powered Hydrogen Production

Subsea 7 and EnBW Join Forces to Explore Offshore Wind-Powered Hydrogen Production

Italy's Eni Wants to Reduce Oil Exposure with Asset Sales

Italy's Eni Wants to Reduce Oil Exposure with Asset Sales

'World's First' 115m+ Rotor Blade Test Rig for Offshore Wind Turbines Unveiled in Germany

'World's First' 115m+ Rotor Blade Test Rig for Offshore Wind Turbines Unveiled in Germany

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine