Prysmian to Supply Inter-Array Cables for Ørsted's Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

Prysmian Group said Monday it had been awarded a new contract by Denmark-based offshore wind farm giant Ørsted to supply inter-array subsea cables for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm, located 160 km off the Yorkshire coast, UK.

Once constructed, it will be able to supply well over 3 million households with electricity.

Under the contract - subject to Ørsted taking a Final Investment Decision on Hornsea 3 – Prysmian Group will be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, termination and testing of the inter–array submarine cable system that will connect the wind turbines and the offshore converter station.

The project involves approximately 280 km of 66 kV inter-array cables with XLPE insulation, which will cover approximately 50% of the overall wind farm’s requirements.

All the submarine cable cores will be produced at the Pysmian centers of excellence located in Montereau and Gron, France, while the armouring and assembling processes will be performed at the plant in Nordenham, Germany. The cables are due to be delivered in 2026.

Previously, in 2018, Ørsted had awarded Prysmian Group a contract to design, manufacture, supply and test 66 kV inter–array submarine cable system for the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm, connecting 110 of the 165 wind turbines and the offshore substation platform.



